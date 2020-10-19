Report: NFL's Monday games going forward after 2nd day of negative COVID-19 tests

The NFL has reportedly received good news ahead of another game day: There were no positive COVID-19 tests for the second day in a row.

Source: All clear for today’s games. No positive COVID-19 tests among players, team personnel, officials and gameday assistants. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2020

That news is especially important on this Monday, since there are two games scheduled instead of the normal single game. The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys are playing in the regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game, but the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are also playing. This isn’t a new Monday Night Football twin-bill the NFL is trying, but a game that had to be rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Week 6 went forward as scheduled

All of Sunday’s Week 6 games went on as planned with no reshuffling or rescheduling due to positive COVID-19 tests, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t complications. The Indianapolis Colts briefly closed their facility on Friday due to several positives that turned out to be false. The New England Patriots canceled practice on Friday due to yet another positive COVID-19 test. The Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Jacksonville Jaguars put players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the running backs coach of the Denver Broncos tested positive.

Despite all that, every team got the all-clear to play on Sunday. With a second day of no positive tests, the NFL must feel good about the protocols, and about teams following them as directed. The protocols aren’t meant to prevent every single player, coach, and assistant from getting COVID-19, but to prevent one positive from spreading and causing a team-wide outbreak. With two straight days of negatives after a rash of positives, they appear to be working.

A second day of negative COVID-19 tests means both Monday football games will go forward as planned. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: