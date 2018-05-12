Report: Neymar told teammates he won’t return to PSG next season

Neymar’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has seemed in doubt for some time, which in theory seems odd given the fact that the Brazilian has been in the French capital for less than 10 months.

Rumors of another massive move have loomed for months, particularly after PSG crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 to Real Madrid — which just so happened to be when Neymar went down with an injury.

Despite having recently returned to training with the incumbent Ligue 1 champions and posting to social media on Saturday in next season’s PSG kit, a return to the Parc des Princes in 2018/19 seems to be more and more unlikely for Neymar.

Spanish outlet AS has reported that Neymar already informed his PSG teammates that he won’t return to the club after this summer’s World Cup in Russia.