Report: Newcastle United put two Barcelona stars in their sights, bid already made for one

Report: Newcastle United put two Barcelona stars in their sights, bid already made for one

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in signing Barcelona’s forward Ferran Torres and defender Andreas Christensen.

Newcastle United, a team backed by Saudi Arabian investors, is planning to make a big splash in the upcoming summer transfer market and they are willing to spend a lot of money to bring in top players.

It is said that Christensen, who had a spell at Chelsea, is well-regarded in the Premier League. Reports from England indicate that Newcastle see Christensen as a key player who can significantly improve their defence.

Newcastle have an offer in place

Interestingly, Newcastle’s interest in Christensen, who also has interest from the Saudi league, is not new; they considered signing him during the winter transfer window, However, both the player and Barcelona’s then coach, Xavi, opposed the move, which is why it did not happen.

Meanwhile, Torres, who previously played for Manchester City, is another target for Newcastle. Despite now playing in Spain, his performance in the Premier League is still remembered.

Newcastle United have already made an offer for Ferran Torre. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports suggest that Newcastle has already made an offer this season. They are willing to pay €15 million upfront, with an additional €5 million in potential add-ons. However, this offer is seen as quite low compared to what Barcelona paid for him.

Barcelona spent €55 million upfront and €10 million in add-ons, and only half of that investment has been recouped so far.

Currently, Torres is contracted with Barcelona until 2027, having joined the club in January 2022.

Newcastle have fished in Barcelona before

It is also worth mentioning that Newcastle United have previously attempted to sign another Barcelona player, Raphinha, last year.

There were rumours of an offer of around €80 million. However, some reports suggest that they proposed an exchange deal involving Bruno Guimaraes along with additional financial compensation. This potential deal did not progress much further.