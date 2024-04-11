Report: Neuer and Sané miss Bayern team training

Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior and Munich's Leroy Sane (R) battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and winger Leroy Sané were absent from team training on Thursday, broadcasters Sky reported.

According to Sky, both possibly were granted a break ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga match against Colonge and the even more important second leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie against Arsenal on April 17.

With Bayer Leverkusen on the verge of claiming their maiden Bundesliga title this weekend, Bayern have only the Champions League left to fight for this season. The Bavarians are also already out of the German Cup.

Neuer was recently sidelined due to an adductor muscle injury, while Sané just returned after dealing with pubic bone issues. Both of them were crucial in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the first leg on Tuesday.

Bayern said on Wednesday that forward Serge Gnabry will be sidelined "for the time being" with a muscle strain and will definitely miss next weeks's game against Arsenal.