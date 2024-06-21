Report: Nets work out Tyrese Samuel ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets are one of many teams in the NBA that have to take this offseason period to improve as much as possible in hopes of making the playoffs next season. With Brooklyn currently devoid of any draft picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, they will have to be active in the undrafted free-agent market.

The Nets, like a lot of teams that did not make it all the way to the NBA Finals, have been holding pre-draft workouts to see which players could fit what the team is trying to do in terms of its scheme and roster construction. Per Adam Zagoria of Forbes Sports, one of the players that Brooklyn brought in for a workout was Florida University forward Tyrese Samuel.

Samuel, listed at 6-foot-10 and 235 pounds, had his best season in college basketball at Florida as a fifth-year senior following spending his first four seasons at Seton Hall. With Florida, Samuel was named second-team All-SEC after averaging 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 56.4% from the field and just 16.0% from three-point land.

After looking at some of the mock drafts available, it seems that Samuel will most likely go undrafted. For a team like the Nets, seeing Samuel prior to the Draft gives them a chance to do their homework on him and possibly get the jump on signing him if they see desirable traits in him.

Looking at some of Samuel’s tape, it seems that he does most of his damage at the rim and given his size, it’s possible that he can be the threat in the pick-and-roll or on dribble handoffs. Samuel isn’t particularly athletic so while being a dangerous lob threat may be out of the question, he appears to be comfortable with the ball in his hands either in the half court or in transition.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire