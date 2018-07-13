Report: Nets trade Jeremy Lin to Hawks

Jeremy Lin was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. (Getty Images)

Once again, Jeremy Lin is headed to a new city.

The Brooklyn Nets traded Lin on Thursday night to the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will also trade future second-round draft picks.

Brooklyn has traded Jeremy Lin to the Hawks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2018





Nets and Hawks will also exchange future second-round picks in the deal, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/n5qooxLmQJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2018





Lin played in just one game for the Nets last season, rupturing his right patella tendon in the team’s season opener.

Lin will be entering his ninth season in the NBA next fall, and the Hawks mark the 6-foot-3 point guard’s sixth team. Lin averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 36 games for the Nets during the 2016-17 season while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury.

Lin averaged 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and three assists in 2015-16, his last complete season, with the Charlotte Hornets.

