Report: Nets suggested to target Tyus Jones in 2024 NBA free-agency

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 2023-24 season in which the franchise finished with a disappointing 32-50 record that is forcing the team to look harder for more talent. With Brooklyn looking to get better in any way that it can, there are some around the NBA that have their suggestions for the organization to improve.

Per Brian Lewis of the New York post, there are some within the league who believe that they have the solution for the Nets when it comes to solidifying its point guard position. While Brooklyn still has intentions for Ben Simmons to be the point guard moving forward along with veteran Dennis Schroder to be in the mix as well, these league personnel are thinking differently.

“So the Nets still find themselves with question marks at the important position. It should be noted that Nets general manager Sean Marks usually makes a move within a day or two of the draft, the first round of which takes place June 26 at Barclays Center,” Lewis wrote. “Do they move Schroder to add draft capital? If so, who would they target as a starter? Some league personnel have suggested unrestricted free agent (Washington Wizards point guard) Tyus Jones.”

For those who have been reading Nets Wire recently, Jones was listed as one of the point guards that the Nets were suggested to go after in free-agency this summer. While the Wizards could be looking to bring Jones back to the franchise to provide some stability for the other young players, Washington has Jordan Poole as a potential succession plan and is also armed with the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft that could be used on a guard as well.

Jones would be a welcomed addition to the Nets, especially if Simmons is unable to remain healthy for much of the season, but Jones could be out of Brooklyn’s price range. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report put forth the idea Jones could be seeing a contract of three years and $53.5 million ($17.8 million AAV) from the San Antonio Spurs and if that ends up being the case, the Nets will not have that kind of money available if they are able to re-sign unrestricted free-agent center Nic Claxton.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire