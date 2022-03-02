Report: Nets star Ben Simmons now might not play in month of March

The Brooklyn Nets might be in bigger trouble than they originally thought when it comes to getting a full roster back on the floor again. While Kevin Durant is likely to return very soon and Kyrie Irving is probably going to be a full-time player soon, there are still questions about Ben Simmons.

Simmons has yet to play in the 2021-22 season citing that he was not mentally ready to play while with the Philadelphia 76ers before the trade to Brooklyn and now he is dealing with a back injury. Originally, the Nets thought he could return fairly soon, but now, that might not be the case.

Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, via Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News, Simmons is now considered week-to-week and he might not even play in the month of March. Considering the playoffs start in April, this is a bad sign for the Nets.

After the Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors on the road on Tuesday, they fell to 32-31 on the season and are now 4.5 games back of the Boston Celtics for the No. 6 seed in the East to avoid the play-in tournament. They need Simmons back in the worst way possible in order to begin building chemistry and this is throwing a wrench into those plans.

