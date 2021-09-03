Report: Nets sign LaMarcus Aldridge and waive Alize Johnson

It’s all coming together for Nets GM Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets. The day after the team signed four-time All-Star Paul Millsap, they are now welcoming back seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge. It will be on a one-year deal worth up to $2.6M per Adrian Wojnarowski. In the span of 48 hours, Brooklyn just upped the ante in their frontcourt.

In Aldridge’s five games with the Nets last season, he averaged 12.8 PPG in 26 MPG. He was also very efficient too, going 52% from the field and 80% from three. The veteran big man was even a presence in the interior, making an instant impact, averaging 2.2 BPG. Of course, his time with Brooklyn was cut short due to health precautions concerning an irregular heartbeat.

After retiring with heart concerns five months ago, seven-time All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge is returning on a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

This time around, Aldridge has been blessed with a chance to return to basketball after being medically cleared. His quest to try to win that ring he has so desperately coveted for 15 seasons playing in the league has officially arrived. At what cost though? Well, the cost of Alize Johnson’s time with the Nets.

Johnson, who made a name for himself last season for Brooklyn, has been waived to open up a roster spot for the 36-year-old veteran. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets will allow the 25-year-old to play elsewhere because of how loaded they are at the forward position.