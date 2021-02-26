Report: Nets are shopping Spencer Dinwiddie ahead of March trade deadline

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to make a major roster change yet again. This time, they are looking to trade their long time guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

The 27-year-old partially tore his ACL against the Charlotte Hornets in late December, but averaged averaged 20.6 PPG and 6.8 APG last year. Before the season began, Dinwiddie was always talked about as one of the key factors to leading a contending Nets squad.

Today, he is now a trade asset. So why now? And why does it have to be Spencer Dinwiddie on the way out? Well, if Brooklyn wants to keep both him and Bruce Brown, it would be extremely costly, per Nets Daily’s Billy Reinhardt.

.@MarcJSpears said today on ESPN's The Jump that the Brooklyn Nets are shopping Spencer Dinwiddie for deadline upgrades.

Unfortunately, the Nets look like they won’t be willing to do that. That brings us to the predicament Sean Marks is in right now. Do you choose to keep Bruce Brown (7.7 PPG, 58% FG%) who has shown to be a vital piece to this new found success for the Nets — do you keep Dinwiddie after all he has sacrificed for Brooklyn since getting here in 2016? It looks like the Nets are opting to upgrade by parting with Dinwiddie.