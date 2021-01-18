Report: Nets shopped Landry Shamet in attempt to keep Jarrett Allen out of James Harden trade

Even with James Harden pushing to get out of Houston, it was clear any team looking to acquire the Rockets star would have to pay a hefty price. While the Nets’ plethora of draft picks and swaps involved in the trade stood out, the departure of Brooklyn mainstays Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen were even more powerful. Both players could’ve been part of the franchise’s future beyond the ongoing Kevin Durant era and they absolutely could have helped the Nets win now.

And it appears the Nets truly weren’t keen on the idea of losing both young talents, making an effort keep hold of one them. According to Brian Windhorst, Brooklyn did everything it could to keep Allen in Brooklyn.

“I talked to two different teams that the Nets offered Landry Shamet to in the last week attempting to get a first-round pick,” Windhorst said on his ESPN podcast, Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective. “The were trying to keep Jarrett Allen, as you can imagine. To get the fourth first-round pick, they were trying to find a team that would give them anything, so they shopped Landry Shamet pretty hard from what I understand.”

Of course, Brooklyn failed in that effort. As a result, Allen is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers — who the Nets will see on Wednesday.