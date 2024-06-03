Report: Nets rejected 2 first-round picks for Dorian Finney-Smith

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of decisions to make this offseason as they seek to improve the team enough to make it back to the playoffs next season. As Brooklyn moves through this summer looking to add more talent to a team that could use it, one of their players has some news surrounding him.

Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith was someone that Brooklyn could have traded for a haul at last season’s trade deadline. “Brooklyn rejected an offer of two first-round draft picks for Finney-Smith before last season’s deadline, a highly-placed source confirmed to The Post,” Lewis wrote.

While most of the buzz concerning the Nets centers around whether they’ll trade for a star this summer or make a move to acquire their draft capital back from the Houston Rockets, Finney-Smith is someone who fell under the radar as one of the players who could have been out of the door.

At this moment, it seems that general manager Sean Marks may have missed the best opportunity to trade Finney-Smith if his value around the NBA continues to be lower than it was two seasons ago.

“Their offers for the forward were lower this season, but general manager Sean Marks once again opted to hold onto him, while dealing O’Neale to Phoenix and Dinwiddie to Toronto for Dennis Schröder in a point guard swap,” Lewis wrote. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported in January that the Nets were still looking for two first-round picks for Finney-Smith despite rejecting that offer previously.

There is an argument to be made that Marks has overplayed his hand when it comes to trading some of the veterans on the team in Royce O’Neale (traded to the Phoenix Suns for three second-round picks) and Spencer Dinwiddie (traded to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young). Depending on what happens with Finney-Smith, it may be the same verse as the first.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire