Report: Nets have not expressed interest in trading Mikal Bridges

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams that many around the league believe should be entering into a full rebuild after the Big 3 era ended. At the moment, Brooklyn’s most valuable player, Mikal Bridges, is someone coveted by almost every team around the NBA, but the Nets would rather hold on to him.

Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, Brooklyn is not only uninterested in dealing Bridges, they have not expressed any interest in even considering a deal where he is dealt away. This report falls in line with what many have reported over the 1.5 seasons since Brooklyn acquired Bridges during the 2022-23 season as a result of the Kevin Durant deal.

“The Nets have expressed zero interest in trading Bridges, according to league sources who have been in contact with them,” Katz wrote. In this article, Katz was writing about the possibility of Brooklyn and the New York Knicks being logical trade partners due to the fact that the Knicks have substantial draft capital to offer along with players if desired.

To this day, the team that has been most dogged in their pursuit of Bridges has reportedly been the Houston Rockets as they are seeking to add a player to their core in the hopes of making the playoffs next season. While the Nets have been offered plenty of good deals for Bridges, Brooklyn has remained steadfast in their refusal to deal him away.

