Nets general manager Sean Marks said he was confident Kyrie Irving would sign a contract extension by the start of training camp.

Of course, Marks also said he was confident Irving would meet New York City’s vaccine mandate, and Irving remains unvaccinated.

Almost certainly relatedly, that max extension – which projected to be worth $187 million over four years – “will not be offered now,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic on “The Glue Guys” podcast.

Irving clearly has concerns other than money.

He’s already jeopardizing $381,181 in base salary per game missed due to the mandate. For the full season, he could lose $17,153,155 plus another $381,181 per postseason game.

The union might fight the NBA’s plan to dock his salary. Brooklyn will pay him for road games (presumably except against the Knicks). But that’s a lot of money to leave exposed.

And that’s before even getting to the $187 million extension he could have gotten.

Would the Nets offer Irving the extension if he gets vaccinated? Or are they so tired of him being unreliable and difficult that they’re no longer willing to commit so much money regardless?

Unlike James Harden – who, because he has two years remaining on his contract, is extension-eligible only until the regular season begins – Irving could sign his extension any time before his current deal expires.

Of course, something would have to give with his unavailability. Though the mandate prevents Irving from playing home games, the Nets chose to sit him for road games and practices. They’re not going to offer him a big extension under these circumstances.

More on the Nets

Report: Kyrie Irving upset with vaccine mandates leading to his stance, situation Nets will pay Kyrie Irving not to play road games, believe he’s still... Nets: Kyrie Irving won’t play or practice until fully eligible

Report: Nets no longer offering Kyrie Irving $187M contract extension originally appeared on NBCSports.com