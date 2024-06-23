Report: Nets’ Nic Claxton is assumed to re-sign and not hit the open market

The Brooklyn Nets have an important decision ahead of them this offseason as they have to worry about the unrestricted free-agency of center Nic Claxton. While some fans are divided on whether how much Brooklyn should be willing to bring back Claxton, there is reporting to show that he shouldn’t be going anywhere.

According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, most teams around the NBA are “operating under the assumption” that Claxton will re-sign with the Nets at some point this summer. As mentioned above, Claxton will be an unrestricted free-agent and while he could choose to test his market in free-agency, most believe that he’s going back to Brooklyn.

“Nic Claxton won’t hit the market and will instead return to Brooklyn on a multi-year deal in the $20-$25 million annually range,” Moore wrote. Per NBA rules, the Nets have until June 30 to negotiate with Claxton given that he is their free-agent meaning that other teams won’t be able to negotiate with him for awhile.

There are plenty of reports that came out over the course of this year that the general belief is that Claxton’s new contract is expected to be somewhere between $20 million and $25 million per year. At this point, it looks like what will be decided between now and when Claxton signs his next contract is where his money will be within that range.

