Report: Nets’ Mikal Bridges inquired about by Jazz, Rockets, and Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams that have different ways that they can go when it comes to their rebuilding process from this point on. One of the players that Brooklyn has been adamant about holding on to is catching attention from teams other than the Houston Rockets these days.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, Nets guard Mikal Bridges’ trade status is being monitored not only by the Rockets, but by the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as well. As many Nets fans know, Bridges is a player that plenty of teams have been trying to trade for ever since he came to Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season as a result of the Kevin Durant trade.

“So, what could be the next big swing on the Jazz’s radar? Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges, according to league sources, is a player to monitor among Utah’s most aggressive aspirations,” Fischer wrote. “The Jazz are said to be right in the mix with Houston, holding the No. 3 pick, and New York, where three of Bridges’ college teammates currently play, among the teams that continue to check with Brooklyn about the availability of its 27-year-old swingman.”

Houston has seemed like a natural trade partner for the Nets given that they have control of all of Brooklyn’s picks for the next few years due to the James Harden trade. From what Fischer writes, it seems that Utah is looking to add a player that can play along aside forward Lauri Markkanen and that the Knicks are trying to have Bridges be the last piece of their championship puzzle.

Either way, the Nets have been clear since they brought Bridges to Brooklyn that they are not trading him, even for the best of offers from opposing teams. The Nets have made it clear that want Bridges on the team for whatever they plan to do for the future, rebuilding or competing for a title.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire