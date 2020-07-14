Report: Nets’ Michael Beasley tests positive for coronavirus, leaves bubble

The Nets – decimated by coronavirus and other issues – signed Michael Beasley.

Now, he has coronavirus.

Beasley traveled to Disney World and began his quarantine, according to Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks. But Beasley’s return to the NBA hit a snag.

The NBA announced that two players tested positive for coronavirus during their initial quarantine at Disney World then returned home or to isolation housing. It’s unclear whether Beasley is one of those two players or another case.

An infected player inside the bubble post-quarantine is the NBA’s nightmare scenario. But I’ve seen no evidence Beasley progressed past his quarantine… which was designed precisely to catch an infection before he spread it to others.

However, this situation raises public-health concerns.

Many jurisdictions have limited gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not enough to say people can decide their own risk tolerances. Because coronavirus is so contagious, everyone who contracts it could spread it to others – including those who are trying to minimize their own risk but can’t feasibly completely isolate.

Because of the NBA restart, Beasley traveled to Orlando and now back. How much responsibility does the league bear to ensure he doesn’t expose others en route?

The Nets also face concerns. They’re already down Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, Wilson Chandler and Nicolas Claxton. Will Brooklyn replace Beasley? If so, with whom?

And of course there’s Beasley. Hopefully, he recovers smoothly. But this is yet another complication for the 31-year-old who still faces a five-game suspension (consistent with a third marijuana violation) and struggled on and off the court with the Lakers last season.

