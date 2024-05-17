Report: Nets’ Matt Tellem to be hired by the Suns

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of an offseason in which plenty of things could change for the team as it enters a new era led by head coach Jordi Fernandez. Brooklyn has already seen some of its front office members in Jeff Peterson and Ryan Gisriel and another member could be joining them.

Per reporting from Tim MacMahon of ESPN on Friday, Nets Vice President of Strategy and Assistant General Manager Matt Tellem is expected to be hired by the Phoenix Suns. Within MacMahon’s post on “X” announcing the news, MacMahon noted that Tellem is “closing in” on being hired for the Suns’ front office role, but did not specify what exact position.

Tellem has been with the Nets since 2011 when he began his tenure in the organization’s front office as the Basketball Information Coordinator. He held that position until 2019 when he was promoted to Assistant General Manager of Brooklyn’s G League franchise, the Long Island Nets.

Tellem had that role until 2023 when he became the Vice President of Strategy for the Nets and per Tellem’s LinkedIn page, he was also the Senior Director of Cap and Strategy. Assuming that this report follows through, the Nets will be losing another valuable front office member, potentially showing how much the rest of the NBA values Brooklyn’s executives.

