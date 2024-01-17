Report: Nets and Hawks discussed Spencer Dinwiddie trade earlier this season

The Brooklyn Nets‘ season is in free-fall right now as they have won just two of their last 10 games and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. With the trade deadline just weeks away from now, it seems that the Nets are at a fork in the road with their 2023-24 season.

There have been various reports coming out recently saying that Brooklyn has interest in Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray along with plenty of other teams being interested in some of the Nets’ veterans. Per Ian Begley of SNY, Brooklyn and Atlanta “touched base” earlier in the season on a trade involving Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

It looks like the majority of Brooklyn’s fanbase, along with some media members, want the organization to do something, whether that’s trying to make the team more competitive or making moves to get more draft picks and young players to set up the next phase of their rebuild.

It seems that something is going on with Dinwiddie as he is averaging just 18 minutes per game over Brooklyn’s last two contests, including Dinwiddie sitting down the stretch of the last three games. As of right now, Dinwiddie is the team’s starting point guard, but time will tell how long that will last.

