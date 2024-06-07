Report: Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith could be moved sometime soon

The Brooklyn Nets are at an interesting time in their franchise as they are trying to find a way to get back to the playoffs after a disappointing 2023-24 season. Forward Dorian Finney-Smith, one of the few veterans on the roster, is a valuable member of the team, but could be heading elsewhere.

Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, there are some around the NBA who are under the impression that Finney-Smith could be playing for another team at some point in the near future. “Finney-Smith is the last man standing of that earlier veteran trio. But there is a sentiment among several league executives that spoke with The Post that could change,” Lewis wrote.

While there are some who believe that Finney-Smith will be playing for another team due to how valuable he would be for contending teams, there are also some who could see Finney-Smith staying in Brooklyn as well. It should be noted that Lewis wrote earlier in the piece that the Nets have already rejected an offer of two first-round picks for Finney-Smith.

Does that mean that the Nets are against trading Finney-Smith? It’s hard to tell at this time with Brooklyn’s roster in flux and just looking for talent to add to the team. Finney-Smith is one of the better players on the team either way, but if opposing teams are willing to give Brooklyn draft capital, it may become harder to hold off on trading him.

Obviously, the Nets are a few moves away from being a playoff-caliber kind of team so it’s possible that they could keep Finney-Smith for the time being to see how next season starts. If the season looks similar to last season in which Brooklyn may struggle to make the play-in tournament, Finney-Smith could be playing for another team come the trade deadline.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire