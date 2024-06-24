Report: Nets could be one team interested in trading for Darius Garland

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams in the NBA that has to think about every way possible for them to improve enough to make it back to the playoffs. While Brooklyn is currently limited to adding players outside of the 2024 NBA Draft, there is a possible trade target for them depending on certain events.

Per Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland could be available for a trade this summer assuming that he would prefer to play elsewhere if Donovan Mitchell ends up re-signing with the Cavaliers. If the dominos fall as what some reports have indicated, there are a few teams that could be interested in Garland’s services, including the Nets.

“Things will probably come to a head in the coming days, and several league sources shared with Right Down Euclid that if Garland demands a move to an Eastern Conference team, the Orlando Magic, the Brooklyn Nets, the Washington Wizards, and the Toronto Raptors could all enter the conversation,” Dammarell wrote.

The interesting tidbit about this reporting is if Garland insists on being dealt to a team in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn is one of the teams in that group that could sorely use a point guard of the future to pair with Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges. As of right now, the point guards on the Nets’ roster are Ben Simmons and Dennis Schroder, two players who will be free-agents after the 2024-25 season.

Granted, Brooklyn could be of the belief that Thomas is their lead guard of the future once Simmons and Schroder are off the books, but it appears that the Nets are more comfortable with Thomas as an off-ball guard who can focus more on scoring. If that is the case, then Brooklyn trading for Garland could set up their backcourt for the next few years.

