Report: Nets’ Ben Simmons has moved to next phase of rehab

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons has missed the past 14 games due to a nerve impingement in his left lower back, different from the one that prematurely ended his season last year, that has made it hard for him to participate in basketball activities. A recent report indicates that Simmons may finally be turning a corner.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Simmons’ agent, Bernie Lee, said that has moved to the next phase of his rehab following the epidural shot that he received last week to aid in his recovery from his back ailment. Per Lewis, Lee said that Simmons’ timeline is “days to weeks, as opposed to weeks to months.”

Simmons has dealt with back issues ever since his days with the Philadelphia 76ers and after having multiple surgeries on his back, it’s widely believed that he will continue to deal with back issues for the foreseeable future. For now, the Nets are just waiting patiently for the three-time All-Star to make it back to the court as the team is riding a three-game winning streak.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire