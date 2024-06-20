Report: Nets’ asking price for Mikal Bridges is considered too high

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a long offseason in which they have to figure out how they’re going to tackle their rebuild over the next year. One of the players that Brooklyn has been receiving calls about is Mikal Bridges and it seems that the Nets have a tall asking price to trade him.

“The Nets view him higher than everyone else, like everyone views their top guys,” Matt Moore of Action Network wrote based on what one source said to him about how the Nets are handling Mikal Bridges inquiries in his free-agency primer earlier this week. It’s no secret that plenty of teams in the NBA are looking to trade for Bridges, but it seems that Brooklyn is looking for a king’s ransom for him.

“They’ll take the call because of their situation, but no one’s going to [put forth a] Godfather offer for him. They traded Kevin Durant for him, for crying out loud,” Moore wrote. Based on all available reporting, the Nets have been offered some sizable deals for Bridges, the most recent of which being the Houston Rockets offering them some combination of their own draft picks back (possibly along with a player or two) in exchange for Bridges.

For the moment, there are reports stating that the Nets have their mind set on keeping Bridges on the team so that they can pair him with a star player that they’re able to get either this summer or next offseason. Brooklyn does not have any draft picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft and they do not have much cap space to speak of.

Due to those circumstances, the most that the Nets are expected to do this summer is re-sign center Nic Claxton and hope that the 2025 free-agent class will allow them to get the star they want to play with Bridges. Until then, it seems that Brooklyn will be spending most of its time saying no to teams who want to trade for Bridges.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire