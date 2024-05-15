Report: Nets among teams with trade offers ready for Donovan Mitchell

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of an offseason in which they could make a number of decisions to change their team to be better for next season. One of the ways for them to alter the makeup of their team is through trades and one player could already be of interest to them.

Brian Windhorst said Wednesday on “Get Up” that if Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell doesn’t sign an extension with the Cavaliers soon that Cleveland could opt to trade him to avoid losing him for nothing. Windhorst said that some teams are already waiting with offers to trade for Mitchell if it comes to pass that he will not sign an extension with Cleveland.

“There are a a number of teams that have their offers ready,” Windhorst said. After saying that the Los Angeles Lakers are definitely one of the teams that Windhorst is talking about, he implied that the New York Knicks are more worried about trying to win the championship this season than they are about Mitchell’s potential trade availability.

However, it is what he said afterwards that has the Nets fanbase swirling right now. “The Knicks? I think the Knicks are trying to win this Eastern Conference (playoffs). Certainly across the river there in Brooklyn,” Windhorst said. While this could either be Windhorst’s opinion or what he’s hearing in NBA circles, it’s not something that is surprising to hear.

Mitchell, native of Elmsford, New York, less than 30 miles from Manhattan, is someone who has been rumored to have a desire to come back home and play for a team based in New York City. While the Knicks could be on the table as a team to try to acquire Mitchell, it’s possible that they may not pursue that avenue if they are able to beat the Indiana Pacers to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mitchell, whose father is Donovan Mitchell Sr., has some family ties to New York as his father works for the New York Mets, something that could influence his decision of where he chooses to go. Either way, it seems that if Mitchell gets to the point of not extending with the Cavaliers that the Nets could be a beneficiary of that.

Brian Windhorst on Donovan Mitchell potentially not re-signing with the Cavs: "There are a number of teams that have their offers ready. The Lakers? Absolutely. The Knicks? The Knicks are trying to win this Eastern Conference. Certainly across the river there in Brooklyn." https://t.co/EPmdSBcNK5 — Sharif Phillips-Keaton (@SharifKeaton) May 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire