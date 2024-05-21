Report: Nets add Connor Griffin and Deividas Dulkys as assistant coaches

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 2023-24 season in which they finished with a disappointing 32-50 record despite beginning the campaign with an impressive 13-10 start. However, since the season did not go as many hoped following that start, Brooklyn has hired a new head coach in Jordi Fernandez and is still adding to his coaching staff.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Monday, the Nets have added two more coaches to Fernandez’s staff in Connor Griffin and Deividas Dulkys. According to his LinkedIn page, Griffin has been the assistant video coordinator for the Denver Nuggets since September of 2021 after being the video coordinator for Pepperdine University.

Dulkys comes to Brooklyn after being a player development coach for the Sacramento Kings heading into the 2022-23 season following a stint as an assistant for the G League’s Memphis Hustle during the 2021-22 campaign. Interestingly enough, Fernandez overlapped with both Griffin and Dulkys during his time with the Nuggets and the Kings.

Per Scotto, while Griffin and Dulkys are being added to the coaching staff, assistants Adam Caporn, Ryan Forehan-Kelly, and Corey Vinson will remain on the staff. Assistant Trevor Hendry will leave the Nets after being with the organization since October of 2014 when Lionel Hollins was the head coach.

