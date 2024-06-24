Report: Nets have been active in trying to trade into the 2024 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets are the only team in the NBA that does not have a draft pick in the first round or the second round in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. While many Nets fans have been disappointed in their team not having a draft pick following a 32-50 record, it looks like their franchise has been trying to change that.

Per Ian Begley of SNY, the Nets have been trying to get a pick in the Draft, something that would be smart for them to do given the state of their team right now. While Begley does not indicate whether Brooklyn is looking to just acquire a second-round pick or get all the way into the first round, the plan at large is clear.

“The Nets don’t have a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but they’ve been active in trying to obtain one,” Begley wrote. “The Nets have expressed optimism about their ability to get a 2024 pick in recent days, per people familiar with the matter.”

As a result of the James Harden trade that the Nets pulled off in January of 2021, Brooklyn’s first-round pick (third overall) will be headed to the Houston Rockets while their second-round pick will be given to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nets having optimism about being able to trade back into the Draft sounds like a good sign for something to happen, especially with plenty of NBA personnel of the belief that this draft class is one of the weaker ones in recent memory.

As Begley notes in his piece, the Nets have some players that they can move as expiring contracts (Ben Simmons and Dennis Schroder) or veterans that would be valuable for contending teams (Dorian Finney-Smith). While Brooklyn may not be able to pull off a trade in time for the Draft, Nets fans now know that their team is trying to do something to shake things up.

