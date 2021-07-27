Report: Negotiations ‘well underway’ before NBA free agency officially begins

In 2019, the NBA stated an intent to crack down on tampering.

The league didn’t really enforce that last year. Apparently not this year, either.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Free agency doesn’t technically start until Aug. 2, but in talking to league executives and agents, it’s clear negotiations are already well underway.

There’s no real harm in teams and players negotiating early. The season is over. Nobody is getting distracted while focused on basketball games.

But when the rules and enforcement don’t match, it leads to arbitrary crackdowns.

The NBA should implement fair rules that will actually be followed then enforce them.

