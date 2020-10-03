Report: What needs to happen for Patriots to play Chiefs in Week 4

Report: What needs to happen for Pats to play Chiefs this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's a strong case to be made for the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs postponing their Week 4 game.

The Patriots and Chiefs both placed players on their COVID-19/reserve lists Saturday, after all, and the Patriots could put themselves and others at risk by flying to Kansas City.

The NFL is trying to reschedule Patriots-Chiefs from Sunday afternoon to Monday or Tuesday, though, and there's a still a chance the game gets played. Just don't expect it to be Monday night.

Both the Patriots and Chiefs have closed their team facilities for both Saturday and Sunday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Saturday.

Members of both teams will be required to take daily point-of-care COVID-19 tests in addition to their daily virus tests "until further notice," per Breer. Even if there are no positive tests through Sunday, the Patriots would need to do another round of tests Monday morning before traveling to Kansas City.

The NFL's COVID-19 protocols prohibit day-of-game travel, so while the league could make an exception in this instance, it's unlikely the Patriots would play the Chiefs on Monday night after arriving that morning, making Tuesday the more feasible option.

Breer reported that we should have a decision on Patriots-Chiefs by Monday morning. After the Titans' outbreak last week, though -- 16 team members have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Sunday -- the league may not want to risk putting the Patriots on a plane unless it's certain no one in their traveling party has the virus.