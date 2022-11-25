Report: Nebraska has “zeroed in” on Matt Rhule to become the next head coach

Well, his recent media blitz apparently delivered.

Chris Low of ESPN reports that Nebraska has “zeroed in” on former Panthers coach Matt Rhule to become the next head coach of the Cornhuskers. Per the report, the two sides hope to hammer out a deal in the coming days.

Rhule, 47, turned around Temple and Baylor before getting the Panthers job. He was fired in October, during this third season on the job.

The development will reduce, if not eliminate (depending on the value of the contract) the buyout owed by Panthers owner David Tepper to Rhule. And that was one of the primary reasons for firing Rhule when Tepper did — to give the coach maximum time to get a prime job that would entail the most possible compensation from a new employer, and thus the least from his old one.

Nebraska fired Scott Frost earlier this season. He was hired in 2018.

