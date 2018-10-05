Report: Nebraska RB Greg Bell to transfer

Nebraska running back Greg Bell had just eight carries for five yards over the last two games after opening as the team’s starter. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Greg Bell’s Nebraska tenure lasted all of four games.

The junior college transfer opened the 2018 season as Nebraska’s starting running back. He’s now leaving the program per Rivals’ HuskerOnline.com.

Junior college transfer running back Greg Bell has left the team a source has confirmed to HuskerOnline. Nebraska would not confirm the news yet on Friday as they get ready to leave for Madison, but Bell was not on the travel roster. They don’t plan to address his status until after Saturday night’s Wisconsin game.

Bell’s playing time significantly decreased over the last two weeks as he was supplanted by Devine Ozigbo as the team’s starter. Bell had 27 carries for 168 yards in the first two games of the season. He’s had eight carries for five yards over the last two games, both double-digit losses.

By transferring after the fourth game of the season Bell can take advantage of college football’s new redshirt rule that allows players to redshirt after four games. He had three years to play two seasons at Nebraska.

Bell is the team’s second player to transfer this week. Wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, a former four-star recruit, also transferred from the team. Nebraska is 0-4 heading into Saturday’s game at Wisconsin. The Huskers haven’t been 0-4 since 1945 and have lost eight-straight games dating back to last season.

