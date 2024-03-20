Advertisement

REPORT: Nebraska to name new athletic director

Evan Bredeson
·1 min read

The University of Nebraska is wasting no time in finding a new athletic director. Pete Thamel of ESPN has reported that the school is finalizing a six-year deal to hire Washington AD Troy Dannen as the school’s next athletic director.

Dannen is replacing Trev Alberts, who left for Texas A&M last week. The new AD was hired at the University of Washington in October 2023.

Before the Huskies, he had served as AD at Tulane University (2015-2023) and Northern Iowa (2008-2015). Thamel also reports that Nebraska officials prioritized Dannen’s Midwest ties and strong football background.

The new athletic director has worked on the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, NCAA Football Competition Committee, and the NCAA Transformation Committee.

