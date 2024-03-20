REPORT: Nebraska to name new athletic director

The University of Nebraska is wasting no time in finding a new athletic director. Pete Thamel of ESPN has reported that the school is finalizing a six-year deal to hire Washington AD Troy Dannen as the school’s next athletic director.

Dannen is replacing Trev Alberts, who left for Texas A&M last week. The new AD was hired at the University of Washington in October 2023.

Before the Huskies, he had served as AD at Tulane University (2015-2023) and Northern Iowa (2008-2015). Thamel also reports that Nebraska officials prioritized Dannen’s Midwest ties and strong football background.

The new athletic director has worked on the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, NCAA Football Competition Committee, and the NCAA Transformation Committee.

Here’s our ⁦@espn⁩ story on Nebraska finalizing a six-year deal to make Washington’s Troy Dannen the school’s next athletic director. He brings Big Ten ties, Midwest chops and hired Willie Fritz to spark Tulane’s football revival. https://t.co/aS2sAaB1Ns — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 20, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire