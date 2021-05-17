Report: Nearly 70 Broncos players present for Phase Two of offseason program

As Phase Two of the offseason program begins, the stakes have been raised. The stakes are especially high in Denver, where the Broncos have become the unofficial focal point for the ongoing fight between the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

According to Mike Klis of 9News.com, nearly 70 Broncos players are present. Klis also “observes near perfect offensive attendance.”

It remains to be seen whether and to what extent participation rates are that high, or higher, in other NFL cities. In Denver, there can be no misunderstanding as to the potential consequences of failing to show up — if players plan to work out on their own away from the team facility.

Klis notes that the Broncos’ primary NFLPA representatives — kicker Brandon McManus and safety Justin Simmons — have not yet been seen.

