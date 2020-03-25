Report: Ndamukong Suh returning to Bucs, teaming up with Tom Brady

Ndamukong Suh is returning to Tampa Bay.

The five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Suh, 33, joined the Bucs last season and started 16 games, recording 41 total tackles and a career-low 2.5 sacks. He also tallied four passes defended and four fumble recoveries, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

The Bucs continue to shore up their defense alongside the arrival of quarterback Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Bucs keep making moves

With the move, the Buccaneers continue to revamp their front seven from last season. They previously signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year deal and placed the franchise tag on defensive end Shaq Barrett, the NFL’s sack leader in 2019.

Suh’s deal also coincides with the arrival of quarterback Tom Brady as the Bucs look to improve on their 7-9 record from last season and compete in the NFC South.

