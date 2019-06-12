Report: NCAA sending Notice of Allegations to six schools this summer

The NCAA is expecting to send Notice of Allegations for Level I violations for at least six Division I men’s basketball program’s by summer, according to a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Following the FBI’s college basketball corruption trials in which over 20 schools were named, the NCAA has started to make moves following investigations that have likely already started.

According to Dodd, the NCAA vice president for regulatory affairs, Stan Wilcox, said two high-profile programs would receive notices by early July. Four more programs are expected to get hit after. Level I violations generally include scholarship reductions, postseason bans or show-cause penalties to coaches.

“There’s even another group of cases that we’re still working on,” Wilcox said to Dodd. “The main thing is that we’re up and ready. We’re moving forward and you’ll see consequences.”

While the FBI didn’t hit the corruption in college basketball very hard, the NCAA has a chance to make a sweeping statement with how they choose to handle these corruption cases. Federal laws are one thing, but the NCAA is trying to uphold its amateurism status while keeping everything the way it currently is.

It’ll be fascinating to see which programs get his as it has already been reported that schools like Arizona, Kansas and Louisville are being investigated. Could those be the schools we hear about first?

It’s hard to speculate which schools or what penalties will happen since this is such an unprecedented wide-scale scandal. But it’ll dictate a lot of what we’ll likely see over the next year as the NCAA tries to clean up college basketball as best they can.