Report: NCAA Player of the Year Zach Edey works out for Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Could the Kings be thinking big ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft?

Sacramento certainly is doing its due diligence ahead of its selection, bringing in six draft prospects for a workout Monday -- including two-time NCAA National Player of the Year Zach Edey out of Purdue, Fox 40's Sean Cunningham reported, citing league sources. Kel'el Ware (Indiana), Jamison Battle (Ohio), Boogie Ellis (USC), RayJ Dennis (Baylor) and Jonathan Mogbo also took part, per Cunningham.

Edey, a 7-foot-4 center who led the NCAA in scoring this past season, is just the sixth player in Big Ten Conference history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds during his collegiate career. While Purdue fell just short of the national title in April, Edey now looks to be a difference-maker in the NBA.

The Kings currently hold the No. 13 overall pick in the draft, set to begin June 26, and Edey's size and scoring ability could make him worth Sacramento's selection.

The team worked out another big man in Ware, along with several other prospects who, should the Kings hang onto their pick, all could make an impact in the 916.