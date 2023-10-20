Report: NCAA investigation of Michigan focuses on "low-level staffer"

More information is emerging regarding the investigation of Michigan for allegedly engaging in advance scouting of opponents, a practice more salaciously (and ultimately perhaps more accurately) referred to as "sign stealing."

According to ESPN, the NCAA's investigation of Michigan has focused on a football analyst and retired Marine Corps captain named Connor Stalions.

Per the report, the NCAA has sought access to Stalions's computer as part of the investigation.

The practice of scouting future opponents began in 2021, according to ESPN. The system was reportedly "elaborate."

Coach Jim Harbaugh, who initially spoke only through his lawyer, eventually issued a statement on Thursday denying knowledge of any violation.

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment," Harbaugh said. "I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules."

As noted by ESPN, the relevant NCAA bylaw states that the head coach is "presumed to have knowledge of what is occurring in his program and therefore, can be responsible for the actions of his staff and individuals associated with the program." Earlier this year, the NCAA removed the ability of the coach to rebut the presumption of knowledge.

In other words, even if Harbaugh didn't know, he'll be responsible if/when a violation is found.

And, as the investigation unfolds, it will be important to get to the bottom of why Stalions was hired, what his job was supposed to be, and who knew or should have known that he was perhaps engaged in a very specific form of special ops that could result in a major problem for Michigan.