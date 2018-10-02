Report: NCAA finished investigation into Baylor, sent university formal notice of allegations

The NCAA has completed its investigation into Baylor amid the massive sexual assault scandal surrounding the university and the football program, and has sent a formal notice of allegations to the school. (Getty Images)

The NCAA has finally completed its lengthy investigation into Baylor University and has sent the school a formal notice of allegations, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Former coach Art Briles is among those at Baylor alleged to have committed NCAA violations, which fall under “Head Coach Responsibility: Failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance,” per the report. The NCAA, among other things, is alleging a “lack of institutional control,” too.

Baylor received notice of allegations from NCAA in September, source familiar with the process confirms. School is cited for lack of institutional control regarding football program. Former football coach Art Briles cited as well. First reported by Fort Worth Star-Telegram. — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) October 2, 2018





Baylor and the NCAA declined to comment to the Star-Telegram.

Baylor has had dozens of sexual assault accusations at the university in recent years, many of which involve the football program under Briles. One lawsuit, which has since been settled, alleged that 52 acts of rape by 31 football players occurred at the school between 2011 and 2014.

The school hired the law firm Pepper Hamilton to investigate its handlings of many of the sexual assault allegations at Baylor, which found “specific failings within both the football program and athletic department leadership.” It also said there were “significant concerns about the tone and culture within Baylor’s football program as it relates to accountability for all forms of student-athlete misconduct.”

Both Briles and president Ken Starr were fired in the wake of the massive scandal, and athletic director Ian McCaw resigned. Briles is currently coaching an American football team in Italy, but could be subject to a NCAA show-cause penalty.

Story Continues

Once Baylor issues a response to the official allegations, which it has 90 days to do, the NCAA will have 60 days to respond.

This story will be updated with more information shortly.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Did AaronRodgers take a shot at his own head coach?

• Terez Paylor: There are no winners in NFL star’s brutal injury scenario

• Stunning call helps Gruden get first win since 2008

• Orioles’ $161M man finishes with worst batting average

