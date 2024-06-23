Report: NBL’s Trentyn Flowers had predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is NBL’s Adelaide 36ers’ Trentyn Flowers. He had a predraft workout with the Thunder on Sunday, per Rookie Wire.

The 19-year-old bypassed the traditional college route and spent last year in Australia with the NBL’s 36ers. He was a five-star recruit out of high school and was previously committed to Louisville.

In 18 games last season, Flowers averaged 5.2 points on 45.8% shooting, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists. He shot 42.1% from 3 on 1.1 attempts. At 6-foot-9, 205 pounds, he has great size for a guard.

Flowers is a potential second-round option for the Thunder. Even though OKC doesn’t own a Day 2 selection, it can easily trade back within range if it likes him enough.

He’s likely a project and would spend much of the season with the G League’s OKC Blue. He’d be a developmental project.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

