Report: NBC wants two Wisconsin football games in its primetime slot in 2024

NBC wants two Wisconsin football games in its 7:30 p.m. primetime slot this season, according to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

Those two games are Oct. 26 vs. Penn State and Nov. 16 vs. Oregon.

The note comes as McMurphy released NBC’s ‘preferred primetime lineup’ for the entire 2024 season. Notable contests include Ohio State at Oregon, Michigan at Washington and USC at UCLA.

The list is what NBC wants its primetime broadcast lineup to be, not which games will definitely be in it. More so, this release is a peak under the hood at the negotiations between Fox, CBS and NBC — the three networks that own the Big Ten’s television rights.

The timing aligns with the three networks taking turns publicly releasing some of their top games of the season.

NBC’s preferred primetime lineup sources told @ActionNetworkHQ Sept 21 Iowa at Minnesota

Sept 28 Illinois at Penn St

Oct 5 Michigan at Washington

Oct 12 Ohio St at Oregon

Oct 19 Iowa at Michigan St

Oct 26 Penn St at Wisconsin

Nov 2 USC at Washington

Nov 9 FSU at Notre Dame

Nov… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 3, 2024

Wisconsin has four game dates and broadcast information thus far — the three out-of-conference matchups and rivalry weekend vs. Minnesota. The marquee out-of-conference matchup vs. Alabama will be Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Badgers fans would welcome seeing both the Penn State and Oregon moved to primetime.

