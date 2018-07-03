Report: With the NBA's Eastern Conference depleted, Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving want to play together

The day after DeMarcus Cousins became the latest player to team up with the Golden State Warriors, news surfaced saying Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler may want to do some teaming up of his own.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley, Butler is interested in playing with Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

“A league source close to the situation told the Sun-Times on Tuesday that Kyrie Irving and former Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler are still trying to figure out a way to play together,” the report said. “Whether that means the Celtics try and acquire Butler this summer or the two simply wait a year, both opt out of their player options after the season, and join forces that way.”‘

Both Irving and Butler have played together for Team USA, and each has played on multiple NBA All-Star teams. With LeBron James’ move to the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA Eastern Conference is wide open, enticing these two to want to join forces.

Butler, who has a player option to become a free agent in 2019, has no intentions of signing an extension, according to the Sun-Times. He is fed up with his teammates’ attitudes, including Karl-Anthony Towns, per the report.

Irving, too, has a player option in 2019, and he has said it is unlikely he will sign an extension with the Celtics.

Could stars align for the two stars to align in the next year? Time will certainly tell.

