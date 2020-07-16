Report: NBA warning players about bringing people into bubble, dressing appropriately for room service

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and 76ers center Joel Embiid expressed doubt about fellow NBA players following protocols in the bubble. The league’s hotline for reporting violations is already lighting up.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:


Malika Andrews of ESPN:


Are these things players have actually done? Or just preemptive warnings?

I sure hope the latter.

