Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and 76ers center Joel Embiid expressed doubt about fellow NBA players following protocols in the bubble. The league’s hotline for reporting violations is already lighting up.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: The NBA has sent memo to teams reminding them that interacting with or bringing an unauthorized person on Disney Campus is prohibited. Teams are required to utilize part of next team meeting to brief/discuss health protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2020





Malika Andrews of ESPN:

The league sent out a memo, which was obtained by ESPN, to teams reminding them of campus rules, including: wearing face coverings/masks, dressing appropriately when receiving room service, and going through a mandatory educational session on campus rules. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 16, 2020





Are these things players have actually done? Or just preemptive warnings?

I sure hope the latter.

Report: NBA warning players about bringing people into bubble, dressing appropriately for room service originally appeared on NBCSports.com