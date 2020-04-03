Report: NBA proposes 50 percent player pay cut starting in April

Discussions between the NBA and the players union have reportedly been ongoing regarding financial compensation amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Now we have an idea what those talks look like. The NBA is asking players to take a 50 percent pay cut on checks starting April 15, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

The NBPA has countered with a proposed 25 percent pay reduction starting in mid-May, according to the report.

CBA’s force majeure clause

The NBPA reportedly sent a letter to players on March 13 reminding them of the collective bargaining agreement’s “force majeure” clause that addresses an event that “makes it economically impracticable for the NBA to perform its obligation” in terms of player pay.

Per Article XXXIX, section 5(a) of the CBA, those events include:

“Wars or war-like action ... sabotage, terrorism or threats of sabotage or terrorism; explosions; epidemics; weather or natural disasters, including, but not limited to, fires, floods, droughts, hurricanes, tornados, storms or earthquakes; and any governmental order or action [civil or military].”

Will there be more basketball this season?

Wednesday’s report indicates that the league and its players are coming to terms with the reality that games may not resume this season as both sides prepare to deal with the financial implications of a canceled season.

A lost season is far from a foregone conclusion at this point.

The league is reportedly discussing several scenarios centered around a shortened season and playoffs played at a single quarantined location such as Las Vegas.

