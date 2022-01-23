  • Oops!
Report: NBA suspending Grayson Allen 1 game for flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso's wrist

Jason Owens
·1 min read
The NBA is suspending Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen one game for a flagrant foul that broke Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso's wrist, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports

The incident happened in the third quarter of Milwaukee's 94-90 win on Friday. With 5:45 remaining in the quarter, Caruso drove to the basket on a fast break. Allen jumped to meet Caruso at the rim, swiped at his ball hand with his left hand, then threw Caruso to the floor with his right hand. 

Officials reviewed the play and ruled the foul a flagrant 2, leading to Allen's ejection from the game. On Saturday, the Bulls announced that Caruso had sustained a fractured wrist and would miss 6-8 weeks because of the injury.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was critical of the foul after Friday's game and referenced Allen's reputation as a dirty player dating back to his college career at Duke. 

“It was really bad. It was really, really bad," Donovan told reports. … For Alex to be in the air like that for him to take him down like that, he could have ended his career. 

"And he has a history of this. That to me was really dangerous. I really hope the league takes a hard look at something like that, because they could have really, really seriously hurt him.”

Allen tripped or kicked opponents on multiple occasions while playing for Duke. In 2020 — while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies — he tripped Trae Young, drawing rebuke from the Atlanta Hawks guard. 

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 13: Grayson Allen #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 13, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Grayson Allen. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

