Report: NBA sets salary cap for 2019-20, 2020-21 seasons

The NBA has reportedly informed teams of the salary cap it will set for the 2019-20, 2020-21 seasons. (Getty Images)

The NBA has informed teams that the league’s salary cap will be set at $109 million for the 2019-20 season and at $118 million for the 2020-21 season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The luxury tax for 2019-20 will be set at $132 million, and at $143 million in 2020-21.

Sources: The NBA has informed its teams of updated projected salary cap and tax level for 2019-20 ($109M, $132M) and 2020-21 ($118M, $143M). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 18, 2018





From last memo to teams in June, NBA's projections are unchanged for 2019-20 season — but 1.5 percent ($2M) higher for 2020-21 season due to BRI projections and projected shortfall-based adjustment. https://t.co/4cX8FOj7BV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 18, 2018





According to Charania, the league’s projections for the 2019-20 season haven’t changed from a memo it sent in June, but will go up by 1.5 percent, or $2 million, for 2020-21 due to BRI projections and projected shortfall-based adjustments.

The league announced earlier this year that the salary cap for the upcoming season will be set at $101.9 million, with the luxury tax set at $123.7 million.

