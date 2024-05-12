Report: some NBA scouts prefer Tyler Herro over Nets’ Cam Thomas

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of an offseason in which they’ll look to improve the team enough to make it back to the playoffs next season. While Brooklyn has plenty of moves that they could make this summer, there is some news that recently came out about how scouts feels one of their more promising players.

In a recent article by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, he wrote about a possible four-team trade that could solve issues for a few teams in the NBA. As part of setting up that mock trade scenario, Pincus wrote something interesting about why the Cleveland Cavaliers should be going after Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro instead of Nets guard Cam Thomas.

“After polling several NBA scouts, all prefer Herro to Thomas,” Pincus wrote. While it’s unknown who the scouts are or if they are scouts are in the Eastern Conference, it’s interesting to read that there are some scouts who would rather have Thomas than Herro.

Herro, 24, averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from three-point land in 42 games played for the Heat this season. Thomas, 22, averaged 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the floor and 36.4% from behind the three-point line.

While this article was Pincus putting together what he felt was the best mock trade for four teams and just relaying what he has been told, comparing Herro to Thomas could be something that has future implications. Herro is currently in the middle of a four-year, $120 million contract with Miami, but has averaged 20.5 points over the past three seasons.

Plenty of players have recognized how good of a scorer Thomas is, especially after the season that he’s coming off. This season was disappointing for the Nets as they missed the postseason completely, but Thomas finished the year with the seventh-most total points for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

