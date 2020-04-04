Report: NBA preparing scenarios to cancel the 2019-20 season

The NBA has been working diligently on various scenarios on how they will proceed with the league now being suspended for over three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the NBA has been looking to China and how they are handling the progress of resuming play with the Chinese Basketball Association.

Some things that have happened this week have turned it south about what could happen. A big factor was what happened in China where they halted the return of their league and one of the big reasons is because they really believe that they just tested the players temperatures all the time that it would work and the Chinese are finding that asymptomatic carriers are causing maybe a second wave in that country and they have just slammed the breaks on sports. The talks between the players union and the league this week -- I have talked to both sides of this issue -- and it is clear that the NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down. – ESPN's Brian Windhorst said during Friday's SportsCenter

Of course, a lot can change over the next several weeks and months as Windhorst also pointed out the NBA is not ready to make any decision on the 2019-20 season, but are trying to prepare for all of the what-ifs.

It was back on Mar. 18 when NBA commissioner Adam Silver laid out three scenarios in which the NBA returns:

"I'd say I'm looking at three different things here," Silver told ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

"One is -- Of course, when can we restart and operate as we've known -- 19,000 fans in buildings, that's one set of criteria.

Then option two is – Should we consider starting without fans and what would that mean? Because presumably if you had a group of players and staff around them and you could test them and you could follow some protocol, doctors, health officials may say it's safe to play…

And then, the third option that we are looking at now, and I would say all suggestions are welcome, is that… Are there conditions in which a group of players could compete and maybe it's for a giant fundraiser or just for the good of the people?"



Another issue for the NBA will be looking ahead to the 2020-21 season and not letting this hiatus drastically affect next year.

