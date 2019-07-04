Report: NBA player likely to be affected by Kawhi Leonard’s decision heard Raptors

Many people are trying to figure out where Kawhi Leonard will re-sign.

Reporters want to know, so they can break the news. Teams want to know, so they can build with or without him. And other players want to know, because the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers will build differently depending whether or not they get Leonard.

Could one of those players have learned Leonard’s destination?

Jalen Rose said he’s 99% hearing Leonard will re-sign with Toronto. David Thorpe has reported that, too. There’s also someone else potentially knowledgeable who believes Leonard will return to the Raptors.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

An NBA player likely to be impacted by the Kawhi decision dominoes texted me that he has heard the same thing. But that info/gossip is not coming directly from Kawhi Leonard or his advisors. #grainofsalt https://t.co/Zk3XhoulCe — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 3, 2019





No, it was not Danny Green. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 3, 2019





I’m glad MacMahon clarified it wasn’t Danny Green, who been so linked to Leonard. That was the obvious guess.

I also agree with MacMahon: Take this with a grain of salt. But when we have so little information, I’ll take a grain of salt.