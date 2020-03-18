REPORT: NBA exploring options focused on changing playoffs when play resumes

As NBA players continue to go through individual workouts at practice facilities and their home gyms all across the country, the league is continuing to do its due diligence in what is best for the players, fans and the future of the league.

It has now been six days since the NBA announced it hiatus following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Monday, the NBA Board of Governors continued its discussion of potential plans moving forward.

According to ESPN'S Adrian Wojnarowski, there have been talks of not only cancelling the rest of the regular season and thus moving straight to the postseason, but the idea of shortened the playoff series to a best-of-five instead of a best-of-seven series.

From Woj's report:

The NBA has been considering numerous contingency plans, which include playing only several more regular season games, shortened early playoff series' from best-of-seven to best-of-five, but everything remains fluid, sources said. Teams are hoping that the league will soon give direction on possible drop-dead dates for starting the season, but the NBA doesn't seem to be rushing into locking themselves into those scenarios. NBA owners are awaiting the league's financial projections on lost revenues, which are expected to be shared with them soon, sources said.

According to the report, the NBA is also trying to calculate the financial projections of the short-term future of the league, and has now raised its credit line up to $1.2 billion from $650 million to help aid in the league's expenses while the NBA is suspended.

As the NBA navigates through this unknown time, we will make sure to keep you updated here at NBC Sports Northwest.

