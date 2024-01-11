Report: NBA draft expected to expand to 2 nights starting in 2024

The NBA draft is reportedly expected to expand to two nights starting this year in June from Brooklyn, New York, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The NBA is finalizing its plans to host the first and second rounds of the draft on June 26-27 at the Barclays Center. The league must receive approval from the National Basketball Players Association before making the change official.

The primary reason for the expansion is to allow teams additional time to execute trades and other plans between the two rounds. Teams can use up to five minutes to select in the first round, compared to two minutes in the second round.

ESPN Sources: The NBA is still working on final sign-off from the Players Association, but the 2024 NBA Draft is preparing to move to two days – June 26 and 27 – in Brooklyn. Wednesday for the first-round picks and Thursday for the second-round. pic.twitter.com/IJJYGEku2b — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 11, 2024

The draft is expected to have several candidates in the running to be the top pick this year, including Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite), Ron Holland II (Ignite), Zaccharie Risacher (JL Bourg), Alexandre Sarr (Perth) and Cody Williams (Colorado) among others.

