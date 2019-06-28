Report: NBA considering shortened season, tournament originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

If you're one of those people that think the 82 game NBA season is too long and dragged out, you may be in luck.

On a conference call between several league top executives on June 17th, the NBA is considering ways to alter the schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season, according to ESPN.

Ideas include a mid-season cup, a postseason play-in style tournament, or reducing the number of regular season games from 82 to as low as 58.

The NBA has decided to take action in terms of altering the schedule format after seeing stars such as Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and others routinely sit out regular season games in order to preserve their bodies for a two-month long playoff run.

The theory behind 58 games would be that each franchise has one home and one away game against every other team. This style is used in many of the top European Soccer Leagues, such as the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, and so on.

Making major changes to the league's schedule in just under two years would be rather complicated, however. Additionally, not every member of the committee on the phone call was in favor of the idea, citing revenue that comes from having 82 regular season games.

Whether these changes will occur is yet to be seen, but the NBA is at least toying with the idea of significantly altering the 82-game regular season, which has been the league standard since the 1967-68 season.

